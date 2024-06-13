Judge approves dismissal of citizen activist's lawsuit against Sarasota's Kyle Battie

A Sarasota circuit judge on Wednesday approved a motion to dismiss the lawsuit against City Commissioner Kyle Battie by local activist Kelly Franklin.

Judge Stephen Walker concluded that Battie acted in his capacity as a public official at the January city meeting where he publicly accused Franklin of referring to him as a racial epithet in a Facebook post.

Franklin has maintained that Battie's “evidence” was a hoax and that the commissioner was involved in a plot to destroy her credibility. She sued the commissioner for defamation, conspiracy to defame and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The nexus of the legal dispute was not to litigate whether the post was real, but if Battie’s comments were protected by his status as an elected official.

What did the judge say about City Commissioner Battie's comments?

Richard Harrison, Franklin’s attorney, told the Herald-Tribune he was not entirely surprised by the ruling. He said the next decision will be whether to file an amended lawsuit – which they have 20 days to do – or appeal to a higher court.

Harrison argued in court that a city commissioner is not “some kind of racism police or morality police patrolling the city and can deal with instances of racism wherever they occur.”

Judge Walker ruled that since the Sarasota city code is clear that discriminatory practices are contrary to public policy and a menace to public peace, the City Commission had a responsibility to eliminate discriminatory practices. Battie also brought up the alleged post as an agenda item at a meeting.

The court, Walker wrote, “finds that the Defendant clearly acted within the scope of his official duties.”

In April, Harrison told the Herald-Tribune if the court found Battie was acting within his scope as a city official, then his client would sue the city.

Sarasota paying for Commissioner Battie's legal defense

After Franklin filed a lawsuit against Battie, the City Commission voted to pay $15,000 for his legal defense, with further installments subject to a vote. An invoice obtained via public records request shows the city paid $11,038 to the law firm of Battie's counsel in March.

In an email to the Herald-Tribune, Franklin maintained Battie “knowingly participated in a plot to publicly defame a private citizen on completely fabricated and racially incendiary grounds.”

She also said Sarasota city officials have refused to investigate or act against Battie.

Franklin and Harrison say they have evidence obtained through a public records request that vindicates them and condemns Battie.

Battie was not immediately available for comment as of Wednesday evening.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Judge finds Commissioner Kyle Battie has immunity from defamation suit