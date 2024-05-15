New judge appointed to Ventura County Superior Court

A new judge joined the Ventura County Superior Court on Monday.

Ethel Hernandez, a prosecutor in the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, comes to the bench after being appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom to fill a vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Bruce A. Young.

Judge Ethel Hernandez

A second-generation Mexican American raised in Oxnard, Hernandez had served as a prosecutor in the DA's office since 2012. She most recently worked as the senior prosecutor assigned to VC FOCUS, a law enforcement group established to combat the spread of fentanyl.

Hernandez earned her law degree from the Thurgood Marshall School of Law in Texas.

She was appointed to fill Young's position until the end of his term. Her appointed term ends Jan. 3, 2027. The post comes up for election on Nov. 3, 2026. The winner of the election takes office on Jan. 4, 2027.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Ventura County prosecutor with Oxnard roots moves to judge's seat