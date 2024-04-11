Judge Anspach dead at age 87

TechCrunch

Net neutrality's long trip toward (then away from, then toward again, then away, and now once more toward) federal protections against broadband meddling may be entering its final chapter, either to die forever or be enshrined in law — depending, like so many things, on the outcome of the election in November. If Biden wins reelection, the rules the FCC is currently putting in place have a good chance of being solidified as a form of law. If Trump wins, net neutrality is dead for one of several reasons.