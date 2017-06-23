Judge: Another Mistrial in Case Against Former Officer in Deadly Ohio Shooting

A mistrial was declared Friday in the retrial of former University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing, who was accused of murder and manslaughter in the 2015 shooting death of Samuel DuBose, an unarmed black motorist.

