Judge to announce verdict Monday in 2021 fatal shooting of Jaheem Alston

A verdict is scheduled to be rendered in Tyrone Parson's bench trial for criminal homicide.

According to the 43rd District of Pennsylvania, which has jurisdiction over Monroe County, Common Pleas President Judge Margherita Patti-Worthington is expected to file a verdict in the case on Monday, June 10.

Parson, 22, is accused of the fatal shooting of Jaheem Alston outside of Alston's residence in Middle Smithfield Township in 2021.

Parson's trial was different from how trials usually work, as it was a bench trial. Unlike jury trials in criminal cases, in which a jury of 12 people decides on a verdict, the presiding judge of the trial decides a verdict alone.

Neither the Monroe County District Attorney's Office nor Parson’s attorney Brian Perry responded to a request for comment via email.

Max Augugliaro is the public safety and government watchdog reporter at the Pocono Record. Reach him at MAugugliaro@gannett.com.

