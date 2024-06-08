`Judge allows jurors to hear 911 calls in trial for Marion County woman who killed mother of 4

During a hearing on Friday, new details emerged about what Susan Lorincz said and did before shooting and killing a mother of four in Marion County.

Today new details about what this woman Susan Lorincz said and did before shooting and killing a mother of four.

Lorincz shot AJ Owens through a door in Ocala last June. The shooting happened after Lorincz was upset with kids playing in a nearby field.

The judge said evidence showing Lorincz waved a gun at kids and told one of them they would be raped if she didn’t get off the yard will not be allowed in court.

Lorincz threatening kids with umbrellas and saying she hates people is also not allowed.

Read: Crews battle fire threatening homes in Osceola County, fire officials say

What will be played in court are the multiple 911 calls Lorincz made.

The defense did not want evidence showing Lorinzc waved a gun and told a child “They would get raped if they didn’t get off the lawn,” allowed in court.

Lorincz tried to keep certain evidence and the multiple 911 calls she made away from jurors.

The calls will be played for the jury if they’re connected to the victim AJ Owens.

Read: Near-record heat, isolated storms in store this week

The state argued Lorincz prior actions explained her intent when she killed AJ Owens through a closed door.

Owens went to Lorincz door to talk to her after Lorincz threw a skate and hurled racial slurs at her children.

The judge decided which of the multiple incidents between the neighbors were allowed based on how close to the shooting they happened and their connection to the victim. He also decided Lorincz’s interview with detectives would also be allowed in court.

Jury selection begins in August.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.