Judge allows appeal of ruling that kept Fani Willis on Trump case, but will not halt it

Channel 2 Action News has learned the judge on the election interference case has granted a defense request to allow an appeal of his order that kept the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office in the case.

Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne obtained a copy of the “Certificate of Immediate Review” signed by Judge Scott McAfee, who ruled on Friday that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her office could stay on the case if Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade withdrew, which he did on the same day.

The judge Friday also declined a defense request to dismiss the indictment against former President Donald Trump and others in the wake of defense claims about a romantic relationship between District Attorney Fani Willis and Wade.

But McAfee’s new ruling also said the case will not come to a halt because of the appeal.

The certificate said, “The Court finds that the Order on the Defendants’ Motions to Dismiss and Disqualify the Fulton County District Attorney issued March 15, 2024, ‘is of such importance to the case that immediate review should be had[.]’”

It also says, “The Court intends to continue addressing the many other unrelated pending pretrial motions.”

In Friday’s ruling, McAfee essentially said either Willis and her office needed to step aside from the case or special prosecutor Nathan Wade had to.

Wade did just hours later.

Attorneys for Trump and others filed an appeal earlier in the week after McAfee called Willis’ romantic relationship with Wade a “lapse in judgment,” but ruled it didn’t affect the case so long as one of them stepped down.

But attorneys for Trump and some of the other defendants say that wasn’t enough.

“The resignation of Mr. Wade is insufficient to cure the appearance of impropriety the court has determined exists,” a recent court filing said.

Attorney Ashleigh Merchant is the person who exposed Willis and Wade’s romantic relationship. In a one-on-one interview with Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne, she said she felt vindicated by McAfee’s ruling.

“I had been under attack since I filed this. I have been called a liar multiple times. I’ve been called statements that were patently false. I’ve been under repeated attacks,” Merchant said. “Personally, Judge McAfee’s order vindicated me. But professionally, and for my duty to my client, I believe that we have a good appeal.”

Merchant said she thinks they all should have been removed from the case.

“This issue is so important that I think it mandates us trying to appeal it. It really governs the entire outcome of this case,” Merchant said.

Now the case goes to the Georgia Court of Appeals. They still need to agree to hear the case.

