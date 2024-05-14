Judge Aileen Cannon shows favoritism towards Trump by postponing trial | Letters

Cannon overturns the scales of justice

If Donald Trump is elected in November, it was helped by a very biased [U.S. District] Judge Aileen Cannon's delays that ensured Trump would not go to trial before the election. This was always in the cards from the time this case was given to Cannon, who was appointed by Trump. She has already been overruled twice by the [U.S. Eleventh Circuit] Court of Appeals and has done everything possible to delay this trial. But now she takes it further by indefinitely delaying it. I am surprised she hasn’t yet been dismissed this case, though it’s still available if she needs to make sure Trump does not go to trial. Cannon just knows, “justice delayed is justice denied.” She will be judged by history and it won’t be pretty.

Richard Briant, Royal Palm Beach

United States District Judge Aileen Cannon, of the Southern District of Florida, is pictured in this 2021 portrait.

