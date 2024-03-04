Judge agrees to reschedule ex-Muncie officer's obstruction trial for July

MUNCIE, Ind. — The federal court trial of a former Muncie police officer charged with obstruction of justice has been rescheduled for July.

Corey Posey, 31, had most recently been scheduled to stand trial April 8 in U.S. District Court in Indianapolis.

Judge Tanya Walton Pratt in recent days granted a motion from federal prosecutors to reset the trial due to a scheduling conflict. The trial is now set to begin on July 8.

"Because of the age of this case, parties should anticipate no further continuances," the judge wrote in her order.

Posey, indicted by a federal grand jury in 2021, last year stood trial twice on the allegations he submitted a false police report. Both trials ended with mistrials when juries were unable to reach unanimous verdicts.

That charge stems from an allegation Posey had falsified a report stemming from an August 2018 incident that saw fellow officer Chase Winkle batter an arrestee.

Winkle last August was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to 11 charges stemming from attacks on arrestees in 2018 and 2019.

Last October, Posey negotiated a deal with prosecutors and agreed to plead guilty to obstruction of justice.

However, the deal − which called for Posey to be placed on probation for a year, including three months on electronic home detention − was rejected by Walton Pratt on Jan. 31.

She noted a "disparity" in the proposed resolution of Posey's case and the sentencings of three other former Muncie officers who also became co-defendants in the Winkle investigation.

Those former officers entered guilty pleas and received executed sentences that ranged between 19 months and six months.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Ex-Muncie officer's federal obstruction trial reset for July