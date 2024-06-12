Judge again denies request to lower bond for man accused of killing Allisha Watts

A judge decided again not to lower the bond for the man accused of killing Allisha Watts on Tuesday.

This is the third time James Dunmore’s attorney has made a motion to have her client’s $1 million bond reduced.

It’s the most recent attempt by Dunmore’s defense since April 16, when their request was denied.

Before the hearing, Watts’ family and friends confronted Dunmore as he was escorted into the Montgomery County Courthouse.

While cameras weren’t allowed inside the courtroom, Channel 9′s Jonathan Lowe learned that Dunmore’s attorney blasted the district attorney and Montgomery County detectives for recently obtaining his medical records from the jail where he is being held.

They also brought up what they called a lack of evidence.

In the meantime, Dunmore’s ex-wife, Artee Burton, spoke for the first time. The two were married for 15 years, and she said she suffered years of physical, as well as mental abuse.

Burton said Dunmore set her car on fire and that she took out a restraining order against him one week before Allisha Watts was found murdered.

“No, I do not want him out; that’s why I placed a restraining order on him. I’m concerned about my safety as well, and as you all have heard in the courtroom about the car, that was my vehicle. So, yes, I am concerned about my safety, and that’s why I relocated, so I’m rooting for him to hopefully remain in jail, and I’m happy with what happened today,” Burton explained.

July 2023 was the last time Watts was seen in Charlotte. Dunmore was the last person seen with Watts. He was found unconscious in her vehicle after she disappeared, and their cellphones pinged near where her body was found in Montgomery County.

Dunmore was then charged with murder.

He is expected to be back in court in August as both sides prepare to go to trial.

