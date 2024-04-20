Judge: Adam Montgomery must appear in court for sentencing

Apr. 20—A judge has ruled that Adam Montgomery, convicted of murdering his daughter, Harmony, must appear in court for his sentencing on May 9, despite his request not to attend.

In February, Montgomery was found guilty of second-degree murder of his 5-year-old daughter, whose body has never been found.

He requested to waive his appearance at sentencing because he maintains he is innocent of murder, tampering with a witness and second-degree assault.

In her decision April 19, Hillsborough Superior Court North Judge Amy Messer said members of the victim's family and others are expected to testify at the sentencing.

The prosecution argued that Montgomery has no legal right to skip the proceeding.

Messer cited state law, RSA 651:4-a, which states that "The defendant shall personally appear in court when the victim or victim's next of kin addresses the judge, unless excused by the court."

While the statute gives the judge discretion to grant such a request, "the Court does not find that the defendant has raised an adequate factual or legal basis to do so here ... the defendant has been found guilty, beyond a reasonable doubt, by a jury as to those charges," Messer wrote.

The defendant has a right to attend his sentencing, but that doesn't translate to a right to not be present at his sentencing, Messer wrote.