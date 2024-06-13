Juárez pastor who ran Aposento Alto migrant shelter gets prison in forced labor case

A Christian pastor who ran a Juárez migrant shelter was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being convicted of forcing migrants to do construction and other manual labor for her benefit, the Chihuahua Attorney General's Office said.

Pastor Velia Hernandez Gonzalez claimed she was innocent at her sentencing, saying she never threatened anyone or forced people staying at the Aposento Alto (Upper Room) shelter to work, according to La Verdad Juárez news site.

"For me, they (migrants) are part of my family. I learned to love them, I learned to pray for them, those who came in desperate," Hernandez said in Spanish at the hearing, La Verdad reported.

Velia Hernandez Gonzalez, a pastor and former director of the Aposento Alto migrant shelter in Juárez, Mexico, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on June 10 after convicted on forced migrant labor charges.

Supporters had described Hernandez as "El Angel de la Frontera," or "The Angel of the Border," for the work she and her husband, Victor Villalobos, have done for more than 20 years providing food and a place to stay for homeless migrant children, women and men who arrived in Juárez.

Hernandez had also collaborated with Casas por Cristo, an El Paso-based ministry whose volunteers build homes for people living in extreme poverty in Juárez and other parts of Mexico and Latin America.

The Aposento Alto shelter on Tomate Street in the Lomas de Poleo area was near the U.S. border next to Anapra in the northwestern edge of Juárez

A Mexican court found Hernandez guilty of forced labor charges after accusations that she ordered three senior-age migrants to do the manual work between October 2021 and April 2022.

The Aposento Alto migrant shelter on Tomate Street in the Lomas de Poleo area in the northwestern edge of Juárez, Mexico, was searched by Chihuahua state police on July 27, 2022, as part of an investigation into forced labor exploitation of migrants.

State prosecutors had sought a sentence of up to 90 years in prison, but a court handed down a 10-year sentence on Monday, June 10, after acquittal on three other charges. She was also ordered to pay a fine of 59,400 pesos (about $3,100 in U.S. dollars) in restitution.

Hernandez will serve her sentence at the Cereso No. 2 state women's prison in Juárez. She had been in custody for nearly two years following her arrest after state police searched the shelter in 2022.

Police search Aposento Alto migrant shelter in Juárez

Chihuahua state police investigators served a search warrant at the Aposento Alto shelter on July 27, 2022, as part of an investigation into human trafficking, exploitation and forced labor.

The state attorney general's office at the time said that authorities had received various criminal complaints over the previous year against the shelter's director, Hernandez, regarding the exploitation of migrants.

Police found 19 Guatemalan migrants — seven women, three men and nine children — staying at the shelter. They were transported to another facility.

Prosecutors accused Hernandez of exploiting vulnerable people with the threat of kicking them out of the shelter, while her defense attorney argued Hernandez had dedicated her life to helping others and had no reason to threaten anyone, La Verdad reported.

