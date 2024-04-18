Juárez man serving life in New Mexico receives federal prison sentence in immigration case

A Juárez man already serving a life sentence in connection with a murder charge in Albuquerque will serve an additional 20 years in prison if released on parole after being convicted of illegally entering the U.S., authorities said.

Luis Antonio Talamantes-Romero, 36, was sentenced April 4 to 20 years in federal prison on one count of illegal re-entry into the United States, U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas officials said.

The sentencing was handed down by U.S. District Court Judge Jason K. Pulliam in San Antonio. Talamantes-Romero pleaded guilty to the charge May 5, 2020.

The federal sentence comes after Talamantes-Romero was convicted April 26, 2023, on a New Mexico state charge of murder in connection with a 2019 fatal shooting of a woman in Albuquerque, officials said.

Talamantes-Romero will be eligible for parole on the murder charge in 30 years. The federal sentence will be served after he serves his state murder prison sentence meaning Talamantes-Romero will serve at least 50 years in prison. There is no parole in the federal system.

“This maximum prison sentence for Talamantes-Romero will prevent him from further violating our immigration laws and protects the public from his violent acts, which sadly included the senseless murder of an innocent woman,” U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas Jaime Esparza said in a statement. “I deeply appreciate the work of our partners at ICE to apprehend Talamantes and thank the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District New Mexico for assisting with the prosecution.”

Robbery attempt leads to fatal shooting

Talamantes-Romero was originally arrested in January 2020 in San Antonio by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Enforcement and Removal Operations agents for illegally re-entering the U.S., a federal complaint affidavit states.

He admitted to agents of being in the U.S. illegally and being deported "a few times," the affidavit states.

As his federal case was pending, Talamantes-Romero was changed with murder in connection with the 2019 fatal shooting of Jacqueline Vigil, 55, in Albuquerque, officials said.

“This reflects ERO’s ongoing efforts to increase public safety by removing criminals from our communities,” U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Enforcement and Removal Operations San Antonio Field Office Director Corey Price said in statement. “We will continue to identify, arrest and remove noncitizens who pose a threat to our nation.”

Talamantes-Romero attempted to rob Vigil Nov. 19, 2019, as she was warming up her vehicle, officials said.

Vigil was about to leave for the gym when Talamantes-Romero entered her garage with a gun and fired one shot through the driver's side window striking her in the head, New Mexico Department of Justice officials said.

An accomplice, whose name was not released, testified in Talamantes-Romero's murder trial that they were breaking into cars in Albuquerque when Talamantes-Romero went up to Vigil to rob her, officials said. Talamantes-Romero shot Vigil in the head when she honked her car horn, the accomplice testified.

Talamantes-Romero allegedly confessed to his girlfriend that he had killed Vigil.

He fled Albuquerque to San Antonio and destroyed the murder weapon, New Mexico Department of Justice officials said. He was later arrested by ICE agents in San Antonio on the immigration charge, officials said.

An Albuquerque jury convicted Talamantes-Romero of murder and several other charges. The charges included aggravated burglary, conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary, attempt to commit a felony, tampering with evidence and larceny, New Mexico court records show.

Talamantes-Romero was sentenced to life plus 26 1/2 years in prison on the state charges, court records show. The sentences are being served concurrently.

“We are one community, and the loss of one is a loss to us all,” U.S. Attorney for the District of New Mexico Alexander M.M. Uballez said in a statement. “We will fight for justice for New Mexicans, no matter what the charge, no matter where we have to go. I thank the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas for their support, and the brave men and women of the FBI and APD for never relenting in their search.”

