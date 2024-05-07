JTRAN operations were suspended on Saturday leaving riders stranded. See details

Last Saturday, JTRAN buses came to a halt as employees purportedly called a “sick-out,” but it’s unclear for what reason.

Figuring out the "why" took place during Tuesday's Jackson City Council meeting, as council members heard from residents, JTRAN riders and even officials from MV Transportation — who manages JTRAN for the city.

But still no official answers were given for why JTRAN employees decided to call out. MV Transportation officials said they are still in discussions with their employees' union to find answers.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba addressed it during his Monday press conference, but like everyone else, he said he hadn't heard from anyone from JTRAN or MV Transportation as to what the "sick-out" was called for.

"I have never been a part of a demonstration where the person I was demonstrating against didn't even know what we were demonstrating about," Lumumba said.

Ward 2 Councilwoman Angelique Lee, as with other council members, wanted some answers saying this was the first time anything like this has ever happened in Jackson.

All of this comes weeks after Lumumba and other JTRAN officials celebrated the relaunch of the city's bus system, including new buses, new routes and new bus signs.

This is a developing story.

