JTA beginning MobilityWorks 2.0 infrastructure initiatives to improve Jacksonville mobility

Jacksonville Transportation Authority announced the design and construction of MobilityWorks 2.0, a series of 17 projects meant to enhance transportation and mobility throughout the city.

The projects include enhancements to portions of the Emerald Trail, the purchase of a new ferry vessel, 10 complete street projects and bus stop and transit enhancements.

“With these 17 MobilityWorks 2.0 projects, we’re not just constructing infrastructure; we’re crafting the foundation for a thriving Northeast Florida,” said JTA CEO Nat Ford Sr. “Building upon the success of MobilityWorks 1.0, the future impacts these projects have on our communities will yield benefits of mobility and prosperity for decades to come.”

JTA said it would be hiring and skill-building in local small businesses and resources to complete the following projects.

Upgraded Transit Amenities

The Northeast Jacksonville Improvement project will improve bus stops throughout the River City and will be the second MobilityWorks 2.0 project to break ground. The project is meant to upgrade 111 bus stops, including 17 stops along Soutel Drive.

The upgrades will include improving bus stop shelters, adding additional lighting for safety, the introduction of e-paper displays with real-time messaging systems meant to create easier trip planning, adding bike racks and placing art elements at the stops to celebrate the neighborhood’s identity.

The Countywide Transit Enhancement Improvements will upgrade 800 bus stops overall, will make them ADA accessible, enhance service access and increase mobility options for communities dependent on public transportation.

Complete Streets Projects

JTA is designing 3 street projects meant to improve mobility while enhancing safety for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists alike. These projects will be constructed along Merrill Road, University Boulevard and 8th Street.

Second St. Johns River Ferry

JTA is seeking RAISE Grant funds to construct the second St. Johns River Ferry, which will increase frequency and eliminate ferry downtime for maintenance.

For more information on JTA’s MobilityWorks 2.0 project, visit https://jtamobilityworks2.com.

“MobilityWorks 2.0 is more than just a construction program; it’s an investment in the future of Jacksonville,” said JTA Chief Infrastructure & Development Officer Greer Johnson Gillis. “By creating jobs, improving infrastructure, and enhancing transportation options, the program is building a stronger and more sustainable city for all residents.”

MobilityWorks 2.0 is funded by the Local Option Gas Tax 2, which will invest $490 million into improving Northeast Florida’s mobility infrastructure over the next 30 years.

