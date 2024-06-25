JSU kicks off groundbreaking loan assistance program to fix urgent MS teacher shortage

Jackson State University announced it is the first historically Black college and university to implement a student loan repayment program aimed at fixing the state’s teacher shortage. The new Loan Repayment Assistance Program (LRAP) offers students with a post-graduation income below $45,000 help paying off federal, private and parent PLUS student loans.

“Our goal is to alleviate the financial burdens of our students, particularly teacher education students, enabling them to focus on their careers without the worry of student loan debt,” said Kylon Alford-Windfield, Jackson State’s Vice President of Enrollment Management in JSU’s press release. “We are proud to lead the way in providing practical, impactful support for our students' futures.”

Select incoming freshmen and all freshmen teacher education majors will be eligible for the program at no cost. In 1940, Mississippi designated JSU as a campus focused on teacher training. Since then, the school has produced 67% of Black educators in Jackson.

Mississippi has experienced an uptick in teacher shortages in the past year, particularly in the northwest and central parts of the state. For the 2023-2024 school year, the Mississippi Department of Education reported 5,012 vacancies for teachers, staff and administrators across the state, up from the 4,988 vacancies reported for the 2022-2023 school year.

LRAP, run by Ardeo Education Solutions, is a nationwide program that collaborates with more than 200 colleges and universities. The program especially aims to assist students pursuing public service careers.

“We are directly addressing the financial challenges that many of our graduates face,” said Janieth Wilson-Adams, Ph.D., Director of Undergraduate Admissions at JSU in a press release. “This initiative ensures that our students can focus on their professional aspirations and personal growth without the burden of overwhelming debt.”

