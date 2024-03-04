JSO searching for missing and endangered 69-year-old woman with signs of Dementia

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) has launched a search for a missing and endangered 69-year-old woman last seen driving in the Power Ave. and University Blvd. area.

Ms. Carolyn Joy Jacobs was reported missing by her family around 6:00 p.m. after failing to return home. Concerns are heightened as Mrs. Jacobs reportedly suffers from confusion and displays signs of Dementia.

According to reports, Mrs. Jacobs was last seen by family members at approximately 8:00 a.m. Later, around 11:00 a.m., a witness observed her in St. Johns County and provided her with directions back to Jacksonville.

Mrs. Jacobs is driving a 2015 white 4-door Toyota Camry with the Florida tag JRV-N21. The vehicle bears a yellow magnet on the hood reading “Support our troops,” a memorial sticker on the rear window, and a UGA Bulldogs license plate frame. Given the circumstances, assistance is being sought to ensure her safety.

Name : Carolyn Joy Jacobs

Age : 69

Race /Sex: White/Female

Height/Weight : 4′10″/140 pounds

Eyes/Hair : Brown/ Salt & Pepper

Clothing : Light blue jacket, blue jeans, baseball cap

Vehicle : 2015 white 4-door Toyota Camry

FL Tag: JRV-N21

If you have any information regarding Mrs. Jacobs’ whereabouts, please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.

