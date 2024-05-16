Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 9-year-old Jacksonville girl last seen Monday

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for a missing 9-year-old Jacksonville girl.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office first alerted the public Wednesday night that police are looking for Layla Jenkins and her mother Nakita Adside.

Police haven’t been able to locate them yet but said they two frequent the 1800 block of Myrtle Avenue and the Hart Road and Dunn Avenue area.

FDLE said, “Due to an ongoing investigation, this case has been upgraded to a Missing Child Alert.”

JSO said Layla and her mother were last seen on Monday at around 8:45 p.m. in the area of 1800 Myrtle Avenue.

Layla was reported missing by her father on Wednesday just before 6:30 p.m.

Because of the child’s age, JSO is asking the community for help.

Layla has been described as 4 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 105 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Her mother is 33 years old. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said if the two are found, do not approach them, but call law enforcement.

Anyone having seen or who knows the whereabouts of Layla or Nikita is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.

