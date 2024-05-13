JSO: Man shot while sitting in Westside parking lot

A man is recovering from a gunshot wound to the stomach.

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. on Monday in a parking lot on the 5200 block of Normandy Boulevard. That’s near the intersection of Lenox Avenue, where the Winn Dixie and Normandy Village shopping mall is.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the man was with a group of people who scattered once the shot was fired.

Detectives are now working to find surveillance video from the area to piece together exactly what happened and figure out who’s responsible.

The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening, according to JSO.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

