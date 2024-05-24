JSO: Man dead after he was shot multiple times on Jacksonville’s Northside, 1 person detained

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was fatally shot on Maidstone Cove Drive.

Detectives said that at around 9:45 p.m., officers responded to the area and found a man between 40 and 45 years old suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department transported the man to UF Health, but upon arrival at the hospital, he was pronounced dead.

JSO said that one person has been detained and is being interviewed. However, police don’t yet know the circumstances that led up to the shooting or the relationship between the detained individual and the victim. As a result, the case is still pending classification.

The incident, however, appears to be isolated and doesn’t pose a threat to the surrounding community.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and will update you as we learn more.

