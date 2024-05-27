JSO: Man dead after shooting in parking lot of Normandy liquor store, hookah lounge

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot in the parking lot of Charlie’s Liquor in Normandy.

Detectives said that at around 1:10 a.m. on Monday, a man was dropped off at a local hospital with a gunshot wound and later died. Police were able to locate the shooting location in the parking lot of Charlie’s Liquor, which is connected to a hookah lounge.

Police believe that multiple shots were fired in the parking lot during an argument between the victim and the suspect, who left the scene. Witnesses said he was a man wearing all black.

There were also over 100 people or more at the hookah lounge when the shooting happened.

Detectives are currently interviewing the witness who drove the victim to the hospital.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

