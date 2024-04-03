JSO: Man dead following argument that lead to shooting in Mandarin area

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it’s investigating after a man was shot and killed during an argument on Pritmore Road.

According to detectives, at around 10 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the area and found a man with several gunshot wounds. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and rendered life-saving aid, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

JSO said that the man was involved in an argument with someone and was shot. The other person involved has been detained, but detectives still don’t know the circumstances surrounding the situation or the relationship between the people involved.

As a result, the incident is still pending classification. JSO detectives will continue to investigate with the help of the Medical Examiner’s Office and the State Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500, email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

