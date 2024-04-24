JSO looking for suspect who vandalized several local businesses in San Marco

Police are searching for a suspect who was caught on a security camera vandalizing several businesses and burglarizing at least one.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The incident took place in the late evening on Tue., April 23. Officers responded to the area of 1900 San Marco Boulevard after a call came in about several businesses being vandalized.

READ: 1 dead, 4 injured in crash on Arlington Expressway, Florida Highway Patrol says

JSO said when police arrived they found “multiple businesses that sustained damage to storefront windows and other property.”

Anyone who might have information on the identity of the pictured suspect is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000, contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.