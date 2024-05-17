JSO investigating stabbing death in Normandy Village

On Thursday afternoon a 29-year-old man was stabbed during an argument in the Normandy Village neighborhood.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Police responded to the area of 900 La Marche Dr. around 3:30 p.m. They found a man suffering from a stab wound.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue took the victim to a local hospital where staff pronounced him dead.

The victim and an unknown suspect were involved in an argument. That’s when police said the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim at least once before running.

At this time it’s unknown what the relationship was between both men.

This is an ongoing investigation. JSO is asking anyone with information to contact them at 904-630-0500 or email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.