JSO: Family feud on Easter leads to man killing father, brother, self, wounding mother

In a complicated murder-suicide involving a Jacksonville family, an adult son shot and killed his father and 12-year-old brother, wounded his mother and took his own life late Sunday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

It began with a call about people being shot shortly before 4:30 p.m. in the 7100 block of Preston Pines Trail off Townsend Road near Blanding Boulevard. Undersheriff Shawn Coarsey said arriving officers located a woman at the entrance of the neighborhood shot several times. She was able to tell them one of her adult sons was in the house shooting family members.

They made entry into the home and found three people dead and two juveniles who were hiding.

Jacksonville police block off portions of Sunday's scene at Preston Pines Trail off Townsend Road where three people died in family-related murder-suicide.

It was determined the adult son, who is biracial, was using racial slurs that his white father did not like, and they got into an argument.

“The son went upstairs, armed himself; he put on what looks like some type of tact vest, gloves, a mask, and shot his father, killing him at the scene, shot the juvenile who we believe is his brother, killing him at the scene, shot his mother who was able to run out and call the police," Coarsey said.

The other two juveniles, both also biracial, hid. All were family members, the undersheriff said. The mother, who is Black, was in surgery, so her condition was not released. Two firearms — one described as a long gun and a handgun — were recovered at the scene.

The family gave some history of mental health issues with the son, but Coarsey said the Sheriff's Office hadn't been called about it before. He did not release any names but said the adult son was 22, the father 45 and the deceased juvenile 12. The surviving siblings are 14 and 16.

Last year there were five murder-suicides in Duval County, including two high-profile cases that weren't domestic related, according to Times-Union records. The latter were the Dollar General race-related hate crimes at the hands of Ryan Palmeter and the other the random attack on Paige Pringle at a San Marco railroad crossing by Ty Head that also killed bystander Tara Baker.

