JSO: 2 victims shot by man with rifle in Woodstock

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after 2 people were shot by a man with a rifle on Almeda Street.

According to detectives, at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the area and located 2 people with gunshot wounds. One person was shot in the groin and leg and the other was shot 3 times in the torso. Both victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The initial investigation by detectives determined that the victims knew each other and were hanging out together when an unknown suspect approached them and fired multiple shots.

Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit are canvassing the scene for witnesses and video surveillance. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500, email JSO at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

