JSO at 2 scenes following alleged shooting in Argyle Forest, witness says

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is at 2 scenes in the Argyle Forest area after witnesses say there was a shooting in the area.

Action News Jax observed JSO cruisers and crime scene tape at both the CareSpot on Argyle Forest Boulevard and at the Argyle Lake at Oakleaf Town Center apartment complex. Our crew saw a car at the CareSpot with bullet holes in the back.

According to a witness, a person was allegedly shot in his/her car at the apartment complex and drove to the CareSpot for treatment. Action News Jax is waiting for official word from law enforcement.

