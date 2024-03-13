JRR Tolkien: Hobbit author's 'touching' letter to fan for sale

A "touching" letter JRR Tolkien wrote to an eight-year-old reader more than 60 years ago is to be sold at auction.

The Lord of the Rings author wrote to Christopher Howard at Christmas in 1961 at his home in Ormskirk, Lancashire.

Mr Howard, now 71, put the handwritten letter in storage but has now decided to sell it.

In the letter, the author tells Christopher of the "very frightening" adventures still to come in the Lords of the Rings series.

Written in striking black ink, he also warned that the books might be "very expensive" but they can always be found in a "very good" library.

Hertfordshire auctioneers Hanson Ross said the letter would be sold on 12 April with a guide price of between £8,000 and £10,000.

Mr Howard, who is a renewable energy consultant and now lives in Wye, Kent, said: "My mother was an English teacher who would read bedtime stories to my younger brother and I.

"And when we were aged six and eight she started reading The Hobbit to us.

"I quickly realised I wanted to read it myself, which I did. The magical effect of reading words that created pictures in my mind amazed me."

Amanda Butler, head of operations at Hanson Ross, said: "It's a wonderful find, a very touching, kind and personal letter.

"Professor Tolkien was a busy man, and yet he found time at Christmas to write to a young fan.

"It's hard to imagine any celebrity today composing something so special."

