JPMorgan Chase plots next branch in region

JPMorgan Chase & Co. continues to expand its branch network in the Charlotte area, this time with a new Matthews location.

The New York City-based bank plans to open a full-service branch in 2025 at U.S. Highway 51 and Sam Newell Rd in Matthews. Chase declined to provide further details on that location.

ALSO READ: SouthPark favorite Dogwood to reopen in Uptown

It’s part of the bank’s plans to add 15-plus branches in the Charlotte market by the end of 2026.

Read more on CBJ’s website here.

(WATCH BELOW: Mecklenburg Co. SNAP benefit delays increase risk of residents going hungry)