JPD releases photo of suspect's truck in ongoing homicide investigation. See how to help

The Jackson Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Monday in the 600 block of McCluer Road.

A JPD press release states the victim will remain unnamed pending next of kin notification. The victim was shot and pronounced deceased at the scene.

JPD obtained a photo of the suspect's vehicle, described as a "medium colored four door pickup truck," in the press release.

The photo of the suspect's vehicle is provided below.

JPD urges anyone who recognizes this truck or sees it on the street to contact law enforcement. Those with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477 or JPD at 601-960-1234.

This investigation is ongoing.

