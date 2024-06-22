Joyrider arrested in Colma after license plate reader alerted police

(KRON) – A man was arrested after joyriding in a vehicle stolen from San Diego, according to the Colma Police Department.

At 9:21 a.m., an automatic license plate reader FLOCK alert was received by the Colma PD regarding a vehicle entering the city of Colma. According to the report, the car was stolen out of San Diego.

According to Colma PD, the officers located the vehicle near Junipero Serra Boulevard and Colma Boulevard. The officers conducted a felony stop at the location. One person was in the vehicle, according to the Colma PD.

The driver was identified as 34-year-old Daly City resident Thiago Cachetaorlando.

Cachetaorlando was arrested and booked into the San Mateo County Jail for taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and being in possession of a stolen vehicle.

