Joyous Saints graduate from Adelanto High School, ‘It’s been a journey’

A capacity crowd at Adelanto High School's Julian Weaver Stadium watched as 453 Saints crossed the stage to receive their diplomas.

The graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 23, included a variety of speakers, including valedictorian Alex Raya, who will attend the University of California, Berkeley.

Additionally, salutatorian George Rosales also headed to UC Berkeley, ASB President Jaidyn Searles, Senior Class Advisor Jessica Calles and Principal Ebony Purcell.

A capacity crowd at Adelanto High School's Julian Weaver Stadium watched 453 Saints cross the stage to receive their diplomas on Thursday, May 23, 2024.

“High school has been much more than just grades and learning,” Raya told his fellow graduates. “It’s been a journey of discovery, growth, firsts, and lasts. Although our brief time here is now merely just memories, we will carry those memories of friendships, classes, teachers, and events as we depart Adelanto for the future.”

Calles praised the graduates for persevering through the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 that temporarily shuttered campuses and had students studying online.

"Beginning your freshman year online with virtual learning, to navigating the uncertainties of the world around us, you have demonstrated remarkable strength and perseverance," Calles said. “Despite the obstacles, you have remained steadfast in your pursuit of knowledge, growth, and excellence. Your resilience in the face of adversity is truly commendable and serves as a testament to your character.”

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on X @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Joyous Saints graduate from Adelanto High School