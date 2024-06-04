Joyful moment as Taunton police sergeant reunites with toddler he saved from choking

TAUNTON — A Taunton Police sergeant was reunited with a 2-year-old boy he helped save when the boy was choking on a piece of food at a daycare in May.

Sgt. Matthew Laranjo was greeted at the Taunton Police station on Thursday, May 30, by 2-year-old Joseph Teodoro and his parents, Rafaella Teodoro and Magnun Teodoro, according to a written statement Tuesday, June 4, from Taunton Police Chief Ed Walsh.

The family thanked Laranjo for helping to save Joseph's life.

"I am thrilled that little Joseph is doing better and it was very special that he came to visit us with his parents at the station," Walsh said. "A situation like that is a parent's worst nightmare and Sgt. Laranjo and our other responding officers were able to fall back on their training and save this boy's life."

Taunton Police Sgt. Matthew Laranjo holds 2-year-old Joseph Teodoro on Thursday, May 30, 2024, while reuniting for the first time since Laranjo helped to save Joseph's life when he was choking on food at his daycare on Thursday, May 9. Joseph is making a heart with his hands.

What happened on day Joseph was choking?

At approximately 2:40 p.m., on Thursday, May 9, Taunton Police officers responded to the Taunton Old Colony YMCA, at 71 Cohannet St., for a report of a young child who was choking.

Laranjo was the first to arrive on-scene where the boy was choking on a piece of cantaloupe and being assisted by a staff member. Laranjo immediately began to render aid to Joseph. After three rounds of back blows he was successfully able to dislodge the obstruction to the point where the boy could take breaths, but the obstruction was still in the child's throat.

Taunton Police Officer Nathan Matos arrived a short time later and assisted in providing further aid until paramedics from the Taunton Fire Department and Brewster Ambulance arrived.

As the boy was being placed into an ambulance, he was able to fully cough up the piece of food on his own. He was transported to Morton Hospital, along with a staff member from the YMCA.

Laranjo met Joseph's parents at the hospital and spoke to them about the incident.

Taunton Police Sgt. Matthew Laranjo holds 2-year-old Joseph Teodoro alongside Joseph's parents Rafaella Teodoro and Magnun Teodoro on Thursday, May 30, 2024, after reuniting for the first time since Laranjo helped to save Joseph's life when he was choking on food at his daycare in Thursday, May 9.

A hug and a thank you

Last week, they came to visit the police station and hugged and thanked Laranjo.

In addition to Laranjo and Matos, officers John F. Reilly III, Stephen Harrison and Hannah Fonseca responded to the call and provided assistance.

