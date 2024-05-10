Joyce announces nearly $2 million in HUD funds for AMHA

May 10—The Ashtabula Metropolitan Housing Authority is receiving $1,934,128 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

U.S. Rep. Dave Joyce (R-Ohio 14) announced Wednesday in a press release that $7,789,206 in funding is being awarded by HUD for public housing authorities (PHAs) in Northeast Ohio.

PHAs can utilize this funding for the development, financing, modernization and management improvements of public housing developments, according to the press release.

AMHA Director Sean Adams said that every year the organization hosts a public hearing for residents to voice their concerns and with that information AMHA creates a five-year plan.

"At HUD, our mission is to create strong, sustainable, inclusive communities and quality homes for all," said HUD Acting Secretary Adrianne Todman in a press release. "Today's grant funding is a necessary investment that will not only ensure that the homes offered in public housing fit the needs of its residents, but it will also strengthen neighborhoods for generations to come."

Adams said that last year AMHA was able to repair the roof of the Gulfview Senior Housing Apartments with HUD funds.

"From replacing roofs to installing water conservation measures, this critical funding will help public housing authorities build, renovate, and modernize the public housing in our communities," Joyce said. "I look forward to continue working with HUD to improve the quality of life of residents in public housing across northeast Ohio."

