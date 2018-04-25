Joy Reid Doubles Down: Homophobic Posts ‘Hacked,' ‘Fraudulent’

MSNBC’s Joy Reid is standing by her claim that her now-defunct blog was the target of a cyberattack in which homophobic content was added to the site.

A cybersecurity expert working with Reid said in a statement to HuffPost on Tuesday that he found evidence five months ago of “suspicious activity” and that the alleged hacking was the subject of an ongoing federal investigation.

Jonathan Nichols, identified as an independent security consultant by a representative of MSNBC, said the posts in question had been “entered with suspicious formatting and time stamps.”

Reid had previouslyapologized in December for writing homophobic blog posts after Twitter user @Jamie_Maz tweeted screenshots of them. In those posts ― written in 2007 for The Reid Report, a politics blog Reid kept during her years as a morning talk show host in Florida ― she repeatedly accused then-Florida Gov. Charlie Crist (D) of being a closeted gay man.

“As someone who is not a member of the LGBT community, I regret the way I addressed the complex issue of the closet and speculation on a person’s sexual orientation with a mocking tone and sarcasm,” Reid wrote in her statement in December. “It was insensitive, tone deaf and dumb.”

Last week, @Jamie_Maz shared new screenshots that allegedly feature dozens more anti-LGBTQ posts from Reid’s old blog, as Mediaite first reported on Monday. While the blog itself has been shut down for several years, the amateur sleuth allegedly accessed the posts via the Internet Archive, a nonprofit dedicated to building a massive digital library known as the Wayback Machine.

Some of the most damning posts claimed “most straight people cringe at the sight of two men kissing” and that “adult gay men tend to be attracted to very young, post-pubescent types.”

In response to the new screenshots, Reid issued a statement on Monday denying having authored them and claiming her personal blog had been hacked.

According to her statement:

In December I learned that an unknown, external party accessed and manipulated material from my now-defunct blog, The Reid Report, to include offensive and hateful references that are fabricated and run counter to my personal beliefs and ideology. I began working with a cyber-security expert who first identified the unauthorized activity, and we notified federal law enforcement officials of the breach. The manipulated material seems to be part of an effort to taint my character with false information by distorting a blog that ended a decade ago. Now that the site has been compromised I can state unequivocally that it does not represent the original entries. I hope that whoever corrupted the site recognizes the pain they have caused, not just to me, but to my family and communities that I care deeply about: LGBTQ, immigrants, people of color and other marginalized groups.

A representative for Reid’s MSNBC show also told HuffPost on Monday that the alleged hacking was subject to an ongoing federal investigation. When asked to clarify which federal agency was handling the case, the representative responded Wednesday that Reid’s “team brought the matter to the attention of the FBI and we are respectfully letting that process play itself out.”

“By policy, the FBI neither confirms nor denies the existence of investigations,” the FBI told HuffPost in an email Wednesday.

Links to the resurfaced posts stopped working around mid-February, according to @Jamie_Maz and SplinterNews, making it difficult for HuffPost to confirm their legitimacy.