Joy-Anna Duggar Gets Look Of Love From Boyfriend

Joy-Anna Duggar’s boyfriend is smitten. The Duggars celebrated their daughter Joy-Anna’s boyfriend Austin Forsythe’s birthday recently, taking him out to a family hotspot.

Photos from the Duggar official Facebook page reveal Joy, 19, and Austin, 23, whom she’s been dating publicly since November, enjoying a meal at Chocolate Mess at Marketplace Grill in their hometown of Springdale, Arkansas. One shot shows the courting couple posing with Joy’s parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, at a table. Another shows Austin looking lovingly at Joy as his birthday treat sits in front of him.

“Happy 23rd Birthday, Austin! We had a great time going on our double date with you and Joy this weekend!” reads the Duggar update. “We are loving the time we are getting to spend with you as you and Joy court, and we are so excited to see what the Lord has in-store for you and our sweet Joy!”

This is far from Austin and Joy’s first date. The duo first appeared side-by-side at Joy’s sister Jinger Duggar’s wedding to now husband Jeremy Vuolo in early November. As previously reported, attendees said the twosome “looked really cute together” celebrating the nuptials.

Austin and Joy made their courtship official last month following the Season 2 finale of TLC’s “Counting On.” In a video for the network, Joy admitted to being surprised by his courtship proposal. Though they only recently starting courting, Austin and Joy have been friends for almost 15 years.

View photos Joy-Anna Duggar More

Photo: TLC

Related Articles