Joy-Anna Duggar announces pregnancy with baby bump photo

Another Duggar baby is on the way!

Joy-Anna Duggar, who wed Austin Forsyth earlier this summer, is already pregnant with her first child, the two announced Wednesday. Things are certainly moving quickly for the young couple: The two tied the knot in May, less than three months after they got engaged -- but they're nothing but excited.

“We’re so happy and thankful to announce that we’re expecting a baby!” Joy-Anna told People. “Every child is such a precious gift from God. I’m most looking forward to watching Austin as a dad and raising children together with him.”

Duggar and Forsyth married in Arkansas in front of family and friends before jetting off to Switzerland for their honeymoon. Not long later, they made their way to Israel to celebrate their first month as a married couple.

“I’m really looking forward to the journey of this pregnancy and all the different stages it will bring,” Forsyth said. “It’s really exciting and I feel so blessed to be a dad! We are beyond thankful!”

The "Counting On" star's rapid moves from fiance to wife to mother is nothing new for the Duggar family, where most of Joy-Anna's older siblings are already married with young children. Older brother Joseph is next in line for a family celebration -- he got engaged to Kendra Caldwell at Joy-Anna's nuptials after a few months of courting.