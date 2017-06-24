Jowls for days: Meet the 2017 World's Ugliest Dog winner

The 2017 World's Ugliest Dog winner is perhaps the floppiest yet.

Martha, a three-year-old 125-pound Neapolitan Mastiff from Sebastopol, California, took the top prize at the Petaluma competition on Friday. Martha will triumphantly return home with $1,500, a trophy, and a free trip to New York City for media appearances.

And she seems absolutely thrilled.

Image: M. DAVEY/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

Martha reportedly won over the judges the way we'd all like to — by lying down and not doing anything, even when she was supposed to.

This year's second and third place winners were Moe, a Brussels griffon pug, and Chase, a Chinese crested-Harke mix. They are both beautiful.

Image: AP/REX/Shutterstock

Image: AP/REX/Shutterstock

A total of fourteen dogs competed in the event.