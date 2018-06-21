A journey along the shoals of a gentrifying L.A. neighborhood

The kayak refused to obey.

I had done everything as instructed: I’d measured my grip on the paddle by holding it above my head with my arms at 90-degree angles. I’d swept the blade in a wide arc across the water to turn the kayak. And I’d used my torso, along with my arms, to add power to the stroke.

Still, the little red boat hurtled towards the jumble of rocks downstream.

Not that such insubordination surprised me. Kayaking, along with anything that resembles sport, does not number among my strengths. But I’d had the idea that reporting about Los Angeles – in particular, the swiftly gentrifying riverside neighborhood of Frogtown – from the rapids of the L.A. River would be a fine way to close out my two-year stint as the Monitor’s West Coast correspondent.

Thus I spent Memorial Day in a bright crimson kayak, scraping myself off of watery impediments (often rocks, more often other people’s boats) about once every five minutes, for the entire hour-and-a-half expedition.

This fitful creep downriver was every bit as aggravating as you might imagine, but it did have one benefit: It gave me time to think about my story.

The tale of Frogtown is, on the surface, a familiar drama of longtime residents watching as developers descend upon their “undiscovered” neighborhood. Abandoned buildings become renovated loft spaces, old warehouses are reborn as breweries, street corners breed hipster cafés – and the locals are slowly priced out.

Dig a little deeper, though, and what you find is a community that has, for most of its history, held fast to its local character while enduring the convulsions of growing cosmopolitanism. It’s a place that daily navigates between the values of hometown pride and family loyalty, and that sweeping California spirit of opportunity, innovation, and reinvention.

Winding through the narrative is the L.A. River. The waterway features prominently in Frogtown’s history and is the focal point for present and future plans. As I paddled down this remarkable city artery, watching waterfowl perch on rocks and fish flit in and out of the water, I could understand why.

“We knew there was something special down here,” says Steve Appleton, who runs L.A. River Kayak Safari, the tour group I was with. “The river is this great receptacle for people’s desires. They want it to be this and that. I’m one of those people that took it on as something that receives my hopes and desires for the city. It’s a historic location of Los Angeles.”

FROGS AS THICK AS LOCUSTS

A few days before Memorial Day, I met with Bob Berg, who has lived off and on in Frogtown for 74 years. He is one of the neighborhood’s longest-standing residents. We sat in the dining room of the one-bedroom bungalow on Newell Street that he shares with his wife, Janet. The house faces Mr. Berg’s childhood home.

The retired police officer still remembers trekking across the river – no one called it the L.A. River back then – on the way to Irving Junior High School, just off Fletcher Road. “We went right across the river, just walked across ... even if it was up to our knees,” he recalls.

Frogs (or toads) populated the area in the thousands, and kids would make a game of taking mason jars down to the banks to collect tadpoles. Some say the neighborhood, whose official name is Elysian Valley, came to be called Frogtown because the amphibians would emerge from the river “so thick it was like locusts,” Berg says. “You could not walk without stepping on them. They just blanketed the entire neighborhood.”

The Frogtown of Berg’s childhood is one of “Leave It to Beaver” wholesomeness, where everybody knew everybody and kids could play in the streets without fear. That began to change in the 1960s, after the completed I-5 sundered the neighborhood from bordering communities and swallowed the small businesses that had lined Riverside Drive. Immigrant families, mostly Mexican Americans, began settling in Frogtown, setting off a period of white flight to the suburbs.

As the neighborhood changed, so did residents’ relationship with the river. Gabriel Gapol, who moved to Frogtown with his mom and brother when he was 6, still remembers swimming with tadpoles as child. By the time he was a teenager, much of the riverbank was gang territory, claimed by Mr. Gapol’s own Frogtown gang. “There used to be overgrown bushes there. We used to turn those into hideaways,” says Gapol, who will be 60 this year, in a phone interview from Tacoma, Wash. “That was like our safe haven, the L.A. River. Rival gang members knew that was our territory.”