Thai cave rescue: Trauma expert says journalists' questions could affect boys' recovery

Journalists had their questions moderated by a child psychologist at the first press conference with the rescued Thai boys. The youth football team left hospital on Wednesday after escaping a cave where they were trapped for more than two weeks.

Trauma expert Neil Greenberg told The Telegraph that this time is crucial to help the boys develop a narrative of resilience about the events.

"What would be really unfortunate is for them to have information injected into their narrative, into their story, which is contrary to a story of resilience, survival and a positive future."

According to Mr Greenberg, an academic psychologist at Kings College London, the way the events are framed in the boys' minds will affect how they recover.

"The children and the coach will have gone through an event that you could one way see as potentially disastrous, they could have died, it could have been the end of the world. Or it could be a situation where they talk about their resilience."

Vetting the media's questions was a way of protecting that positive narrative.

"People are often looking for a sensational or dramatic or very powerful, adjective filled conversation. I think what they'll be looking for here are much more open questions. For instance, a closed, leading question might be, "So people in those situations are likely to think they're going to die, isn't that true?"

The 12 boys and their coach are returning home after a week in hospital. During the press conference, they spoke about the 'miracle moment' when rescue divers found them. They were in darkness for 10 days while they waited for search and rescue teams to find them.

The boys also paid tribute to Saman Kunan, 38, the former Thai Navy Seal who died supplying oxygen during the rescue mission.

