Journalist says Neil Goldschmidt’s death reopens painful memories of sexual assault victim

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The passing of former Oregon governor and Portland mayor Neil Goldschmidt opens up painful memories for one journalist who became close to the former governor’s sexual assault victim.

Former Oregonian columnist Margie Boulé interviewed the victim and provided a window into what was an unspeakable secret at the time. Mostly because those who knew either owed their careers to Goldschmidt or were afraid of reprisal from one of the most powerful political figures in Oregon.

Boulé said the victim, who died in 2011 at age 49, told her the abuse started at age 13 and lasted for more than a decade.

“I talked to her many, many times at great length,” she recalled. “It came about because I got a telephone call one day from someone I had written a column about several years previously, and she said, ‘My best friend was Neil Goldschmidt’s victim and she’s upset that his side of the story got told, and she was portrayed really negatively, and she wants her side to be told.'”

She added the victim was open about her mental illness and persistent drug and alcohol problems that dogged her until the end of her life. All of those problems can be tied to Goldschmidt, according to Boulé. Further, the abuse that the victim experienced for years started when she was a freshman at Saint Mary’s Academy, just blocks from City Hall.

“But I always knew that when he died, everyone would be talking about all his accomplishments, and what a great leader he was, and how charismatic he was, and how he pushed through programs that were really valuable,” said Boulé. “And I knew she would be what she always was, and feared she would be, and always was — an afterthought that people really didn’t care very much about. And that’s why I’m giving this interview for you, because it’s so important that she be remembered as who she was and who she might have been. She was so smart, she was funny, she was kind, she was generous.”

Boulé also disclosed the victim intended to sue Goldschmidt, after the statute of limitations for statutory rape expired. Boulé added she agreed to a settlement in order to get the money she needed to pay for medications related to her mental health issues.

While Boulé said she acknowledges Goldschmidt’s political successes, she’s convinced that the victim would have had a successful life as well had it not been for Neil Goldschmidt.

