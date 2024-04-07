Journalist removed from Colorado Republican event for ‘unfair’ reporting

Sandra Fish. Photograph: Supplied for byline

A politics reporter from the Colorado Sun was removed from the state Republican party assembly this weekend because the state party chair Dave Williams claimed her reporting on the party was “very unfair”.

The reporter, Sandra Fish, who has covered politics since 1982, received a text early morning on Saturday from a Republican party organizer saying she was no longer invited to attend the assembly. Fish went anyway, receiving a credentialed pass at the door until she was asked to leave by security about an hour into the event.

Video of the removal was captured by other journalists in attendance.

The Colorado Republican state party chair, Dave Williams, is currently running for Congress in the state’s fifth congressional district. Fish has reported on the state party sending out a pro-Trump mailer in the district that attacked his primary opponent in the race.

Williams was elected party chair in 2023 after supporting conspiracy theories that Trump won the 2020 election and he introduced a resolution in the state house in 2022 to thank a state representative and others who participated in the 6 January insurrection.

He also tried to include the “let’s go Brandon” phrase as part of his name on the 2020 ballot.

The Colorado Republican state party held its state assembly in Pueblo, Colorado, this weekend where the party’s delegates met to officially choose its candidates for the November election ballot. Thousands of people reportedly attended the event.

Several elected officials, including Republicans, and media outlets criticized the decision to remove the reporter from the assembly.

The Republican state senator Barbara Kirkmeyer condemned the decision on social media, stating, “Sandra Fish is a fair, honest and respected reporter. As a Republican I’m embarrassed by the GOP chair.”

Former Colorado Republican party chair Kristi Burton Brown also condemned the decision, calling it “dangerous”.

The Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition posted in response the reporter’s removal: “Booting a credentialed journalist from a political party assembly, especially one who represents a statewide news organization like the @ColoradoSun undermines the vital role of the free press and directly impacts thousands of Coloradans who rely on The Sun for coverage.”

Williams, the Colorado Republican party chair, told the Pueblo-Chieftain that the reporter and the Colorado Sun are “nothing more than an extension of the Democratic party and we don’t need them coming to our convention.” No specific complaints or claims about the reporter or the newspaper’s reporting were cited or mentioned by Williams.

Shad Murib, chair of the Colorado Democratic party, poked fun at Williams by openly inviting all press to the Colorado Democratic Party assembly on 13 April.

“Unlike the CO GOP, we’re not embarrassed by ourselves or afraid of the public,” he wrote.