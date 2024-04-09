Josie Gibson replicates ‘got milk’ images – with a yoghurt moustache

Josie Gibson is backing a campaign to highlight a dairy deficit in kid’s diets, by replicating the iconic ‘got milk’ images - with children’s yoghurt. The telly star, 39 and her son, Reggie, five, were snapped in their hometown of Bristol sporting yoghurt moustaches. The images and video come after a report revealed parents are more likely to give kids junk food over a source of calcium. Items such as biscuits and crisps are now the go-to ahead of a dairy-rich snack, meaning youngsters could face troubling health conditions, such as rickets, endured centuries ago as a result of nutrient deficiencies.

