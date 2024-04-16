Joshua Pittman, fourth suspect in Clarkson Street shootings, surrenders to authorities

Joshua Pittman

WORCESTER — The fourth suspect in a triple shooting on Clarkson Street last week turn himself in to authorities.

Joshua Pittman, 20, had been on the run since the shooting, which occurred the night of April 7. Three others had since been arrested.

A "Wanted" flyer with a photograph of Pittman was distributed by Worcester police on Friday. He was considered to be armed and dangerous.

Police said Pittman surrendered early Tuesday without incident.

He is due in Central District Court.

Three people have been charged in the case: Carter Webster and Jordany Alejo, both of Worcester, and Levon Atupem of Holden.

About 9 p.m. April 7, a car stopped in the area of Clarkson and Coral streets, and two individuals stepped from the vehicle and began firing toward people in the area, according to authorities. Three people were hit by gunfire; at least one remains hospitalized.

Authorities have not publicly connected the suspects and the victims.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Joshua Pittman, suspect in Clarkson St. shootings, surrenders to authorities