Josh Stein wins Democratic nomination for North Carolina governor

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein (D) has won the Democratic nomination for governor, according to a projection from Decision Desk HQ.

Stein has served in his position since 2017 after having previously served in the state Senate. He defeated a few other Democratic candidates for the nomination, including former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Morgan.

He had the endorsement of many North Carolina officials, including outgoing Gov. Roy Cooper (D), who is term limited.

Stein will likely face Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson (R) in the general election. The race is expected to be one of the closest gubernatorial contests in the country this year with most other governor’s races not very competitive.

Polling in the past couple months has shown a tight race between Stein and Robinson.

