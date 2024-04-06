Josh Huestis Foundation to host second annual Montana Elite Invitational
Josh Huestis Foundation to host second annual Montana Elite Invitational
Josh Huestis Foundation to host second annual Montana Elite Invitational
From $89 AirPods to a $29 Dirt Devil stick vac, these are spring sales worth scooping up.
The USWNT face off against Japan in their first game of the 2024 SheBelieves Cup.
Is a credit card annual fee worth it? It depends on whether you can get enough value from your card to offset the yearly cost.
Says one of 4,000+ five-star fans: 'They're so comfortable, they feel as though they've been a favorite pair of shoes for a long time.'
The Carolina Panthers signed defensive tackle Derrick Brown to a four-year contract extension reportedly worth $96 million. Last season, Brown set a single-season record for tackles by a defensive lineman.
French diver Alexis Jandard suffered an embarrassing slip during an event opening a new venue in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics. French president Emmanuel Macron was in attendance at the Olympic Aquatic Centre.
If these five hitters can sustain their hot starts, their 2024 breakouts could be difference-makers for their teams.
OpenStack allows enterprises to manage their own AWS-like private clouds on-premises. Dubbed "Caracal," this new release emphasizes new features for hosting AI and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads. The typical OpenStack user is a large enterprise company.
DataStax made a name for itself by commercializing the open source Apache Cassandra NoSQL database, but these days, the company's focus is squarely on using its database chops to build a "one-stop GenAI stack." One of the first building blocks for this was to bring vector search capabilities to its hosted Astra DB service last summer. Since then, it's built out more of its stack for building GenAI applications backed by Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) and today, the company announced the next stop in this direction by announcing that it has acquired Logspace, the company behind Langflow, a low-code tool for building RAG-based applications.
Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to discuss the breaking news that Stefon Diggs has been traded to the Houston Texans. The trio dive into the how and why of the blockbuster trade, including what went wrong for Diggs in Buffalo, how the Texans decided to put all their chips on the table, Diggs as a personality fit in Houston, what it means for Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills and how this trade shapes the AFC playoff race for years to come.
Wednesday's deal will reverberate not just across two franchises, but the AFC. How's everybody looking now?
Jordan Shusterman & Russell Dorsey talk about the scorching hot start that Mookie Betts is off to with the Dodgers, Ronel Blanco throwing the first no-hitter of 2024 and if the Kansas City Royals will get a new ballpark closer to the city.
'Schlep a lot of stuff' with this trendy nautical bag — on sale just in time for spring and summer.
Take a cue from the superstar and treat your toes to the brand's supportive, stylish kicks available at Nordstrom, Macy's, Zappos and more.
"A Brief History of the Future," hosted by Ari Wallach, also has the compelling quality of, as a PBS production, being completely free. The thesis of the show is simply that, while the dangers and disappointments of technology (often due to its subversion by business interests) are worth considering and documenting, the other side of the coin also should be highlighted not out of naiveté but because it is genuinely important and compelling.
LSU's win over Iowa in last year's NCAA title game was the previous record holder.
Rangers third baseman Josh Jung suffered a fractured right wrist on Monday. The team called up top prospect Justin Foscue to replace him on the roster.
Investors will soon learn whether Peltz has succeeded in his push to shake up Disney's board.
Amazon is removing its Just Walk Out technology from Fresh grocery stores. This is part of a larger effort to revamp the chain of retail food stores.
The women's NCAA tournament continues with the Elite Eight games.