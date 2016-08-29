White House: Kaepernick’s anthem views ‘objectionable’ but protected

The White House said Monday that it disagrees with Colin Kaepernick’s “objectionable” decision to stay seated during the national anthem in protest but defended the San Francisco 49ers quarterback’s right to freedom of speech.

President Obama, a devoted sports fan, is “aware of this issue,” press secretary Josh Earnest told reporters at his daily briefing.

“In general, what I can say is that I certainly don’t share the views that Mr. Kaepernick expressed after the game in explaining his reasoning for his actions,” Earnest said. “But we surely all acknowledge and even defend his right to express those views in the settings that he chooses. Even as objectionable as we find his perspective, he certainly is entitled to express them.”

Kaepernick sparked a firestorm of controversy by refusing to stand during “The Star-Spangled Banner” before his team’s preseason loss last week to the Green Bay Packers. He subsequently explained his decision as an act of political protest.

“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color,” Kaepernick told NFL Media on Saturday. “To me, this is bigger than football, and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”

In a separate statement, posted on the official 49ers website, Kaepernick defended himself from the accusation that his protest is an affront to American servicemen and -women. The quarterback said he has “great respect for the men and women that have fought for this country.”

NFL Media also reported that the league position is that “players are encouraged but not required to stand during the playing of the national anthem.”