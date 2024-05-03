Joseph Goebbels’ unwanted lakeside villa set to be given away for free

The 17-hectare estate and villa has been uninhabited since 2000, and has fallen into disrepair - Patrick Pleul/dpa via AP

German officials have offered to give away the former holiday home of Joseph Goebbels, the Nazi propagandist, for free, after struggling for decades to find a buyer for it.

Stefan Evers, the finance senator for the state of Berlin, announced on Thursday that he was ready to give the dilapidated estate to “anyone” who wants to take it.

The 17-hectare estate and villa is currently owned by the state of Berlin and has troubled officials for years because of the astronomical costs of its upkeep – not to mention its dark history.

“I offer to anyone who would like to take over the site, to take it over as a gift from the state of Berlin,” Mr Evers said in the Berlin House of Representatives this week.

Goebbels, a member of Hitler’s inner circle, had the house built in 1936 and used it for affairs with various actresses.

The property is currently owned by the state of Berlin and has troubled officials for years because of the astronomical costs of its upkeep - Michael Urban/AFP/Getty Images

After the fall of the Nazi regime it was briefly used by the Allies as a military hospital before passing into the hands of the Soviets, who turned it into a youth camp.

Since 2000, the estate, roughly 10 miles north of Berlin, has been uninhabited and the villa, enclosed by dense woodland behind Lake Bogensee, has fallen into disrepair. Many of the windows are boarded up or broken, and parts of the facade are missing.

Mr Evers said he was looking for proposals that would do justice to the site’s historical significance, such as being taken over by the federal government or the neighbouring state of Brandenberg, where it is located.

Another possibility would be a private new owner, perhaps with the intention of turning the area into a museum.

The senator warned that if no new owners come forward “as has been the case in the past decades, then the state of Berlin will have no other option than to carry out a demolition”.

The state of Brandenberg has so far been reluctant to acquire the site because renovation costs would run to an estimated €350 million, according to German broadcaster ZDF.

This leaves the considerably cheaper option for Berlin state of knocking it down, which would cost €50 million.

