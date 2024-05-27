Joseph Erb arrested in May 2 daylight stabbing near historic apartments on Chandler St.

A 35-year-old city man was arrested Saturday in connection with a May 2 afternoon stabbing outside a Chandler Street apartment building that left a man hospitalized.

Joseph S. Erb, who is listed in court paperwork as living on Austin Street, was arrested Saturday, Worcester police wrote in a news release posted to Facebook Monday.

Court records show Worcester Police Officer Joshua Monfreda requested a warrant for Erb out of Central District Court May 3 on charges of assault to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Police had converged on the apartment buildings at 23 Chandler St. around 3:45 p.m. the previous day after multiple callers reported a man had been stabbed.

Police investigate a reported stabbing on Chandler Street May 2.

Their investigation focused on the area around the front steps of the historic St. Ives apartment building, where blood stains and a small stereo playing music could be seen as detectives spoke to witnesses.

Monfreda wrote in court documents that a male victim had been stabbed twice — once in the upper right portion of his chest and once to the upper right of his back — and rushed to UMass Memorial Hospital - Lake Avenue, where he was sedated and intubated.

“Upon being stabilized, the victim was transported to a Boston hospital where he is currently undergoing multiple cardiovascular surgeries stemming from his injuries,” Monfreda wrote May 3.

Monfreda said video obtained from “several locations” in the area showed a “male suspect with long black hair tied up in a ponytail, wearing a black tank top and jean shorts to be in a physical altercation with the victim prior to fleeing the scene.”

The officer said a witness identified the suspect as Erb through the video and told police Erb had approached that witness hours after the stabbing wearing different clothing before fleeing again.

Police did not list any updated information on the condition of the victim in Monday’s news release.

They said their investigation is ongoing and urged anyone with information on the stabbing to send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD or an anonymous web-based message at worcesterma.gov/police.

Calls can also be made to the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at (508) 799-8651.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Joseph Erb arrested in May 2 daylight stabbing on Chandler Street