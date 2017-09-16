Josef Newgarden in control of title race at Sonoma

FILE - In this June 14, 2015, file photo, winner Josef Newgarden, left, and teammate and third place Helio Castroneves celebrate on the posium after the Honda Toronto IndyCar race in Toronto. As NASCAR prepares to open its playoffs, the IndyCar Series is ready to crown its champion. Four drivers go into the season finale Sunday at Sonoma Raceway in contention for the title, which is a Penske vs. Ganassi showdown. Josef Newgarden holds a three-point lead in the standings over Ganassi driver Scott Dixon. Newgarden’s two Penske teammates are also in striking distance. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

SONOMA, Calif. (AP) — Josef Newgarden led a Team Penske parade in qualifying for the IndyCar season finale with a blistering run that put him in control of the championship race.

Newgarden three times broke the track record, including on his final qualifying run Saturday at Sonoma Raceway. He powered his Penske Chevrolet through the 12 turns at 1 minute, 15.5205 seconds.

It is just the second pole of Newgarden's career, and the bonus he earned with it gives him a four-point lead over Scott Dixon heading into Sunday's season finale.

Penske drivers Will Power, Simon Pagenaud and Helio Castroneves qualified second, third and fourth. Dixon was sixth.

